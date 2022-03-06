Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Drops By 34.4%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:WFSTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 41,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

WFSTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.66.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

