Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSSAF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shares of SSSAF stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.