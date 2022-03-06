SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SIFCO Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $7.65 on Friday. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.