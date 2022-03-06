Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.67. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

