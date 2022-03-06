Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silver Bull Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources Competitors 716 2419 2799 120 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A -$2.25 million -4.13 Silver Bull Resources Competitors $7.59 billion $1.23 billion -7.80

Silver Bull Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70% Silver Bull Resources Competitors -1,076.29% 3.41% -1.43%

Summary

Silver Bull Resources peers beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

