Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up about 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $145.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.11.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

