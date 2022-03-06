Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 2.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 256,620 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 123,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $19.19.
