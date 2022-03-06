Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 90,282 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $39.30. 3,546,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.