Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €124.40 ($139.78) on Thursday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

