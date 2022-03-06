Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in February

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.4 days.

Skanska AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$22.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

