SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLCJY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 347,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,367. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.
About SLC Agrícola
