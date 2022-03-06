SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.41 on Friday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $778.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $3,648,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SLR Investment by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

