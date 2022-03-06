SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Stephens

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $780.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

