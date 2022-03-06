SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

SNCAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

SNCAF stock remained flat at $$22.05 during trading on Friday. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

