Snowball Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $10,920.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.87 or 0.06716247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.10 or 0.99842855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048735 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,522,613 coins and its circulating supply is 5,665,974 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

