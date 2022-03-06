SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 11,795 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. 174,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,305. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.