SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.14. 3,191,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $163.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

