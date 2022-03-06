SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 199 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.72. 12,911,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419,602. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.34. The firm has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

