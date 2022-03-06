SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 515 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,639,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.55 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

