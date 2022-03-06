SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 570 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $150,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $337,762,000 after acquiring an additional 777,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. 5,348,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

