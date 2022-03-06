Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.
Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $78.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 105,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.