Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $78.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 105,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

