Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

