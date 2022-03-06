Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.57

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 486220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

SCGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

