SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

SWI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 853,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

