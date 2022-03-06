Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

