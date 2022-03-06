Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,978,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

