Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 6,127 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 430,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in International Paper by 115.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,854 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,062,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,241. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.