Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

