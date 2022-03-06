Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 16,667 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,217,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

