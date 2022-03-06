Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.58. 6,514,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southern has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

