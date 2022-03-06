S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $486.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $473.00 to $486.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.30.

NYSE SPGI opened at $407.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

