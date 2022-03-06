Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDE. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.28.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.42. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.