SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 638,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

