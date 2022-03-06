SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.54

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 65833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.