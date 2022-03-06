SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.54

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 65833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.
Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
