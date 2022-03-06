Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Insider Purchases £19,903.50 in Stock

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($26,705.35).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 225 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.12. The company has a market cap of £902.52 million and a PE ratio of -51.14. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a one year low of GBX 147.20 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.62).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.67 ($3.05).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.