Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $224.60

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224.60 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 226 ($3.03), with a volume of 110669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.60 ($3.07).

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.02.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

