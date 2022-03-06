Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $224.60

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224.60 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 226 ($3.03), with a volume of 110669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.60 ($3.07).

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.02.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

