Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of FUND opened at $8.67 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

