Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of FUND opened at $8.67 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.
About Sprott Focus Trust (Get Rating)
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.