Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,203. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.31. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.