SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.63 Million

Analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce $308.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $315.00 million. SPX posted sales of $398.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 99,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,208. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

