Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $223.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $106.52 on Thursday. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,007 shares of company stock worth $3,020,504. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Square by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Square by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Square by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.