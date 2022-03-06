Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after buying an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in PetIQ by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PETQ opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $666.68 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

