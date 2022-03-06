Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of MRC Global worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE MRC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

