Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE IAA opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 171,100 shares of company stock worth $6,067,981 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

