Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 684.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

