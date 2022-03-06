Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

