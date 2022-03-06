Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of LSB Industries worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXU opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXU. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

