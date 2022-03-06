SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.47) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.71).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.69. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.36). The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,374.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,635.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

