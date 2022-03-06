Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NYSE SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $151.21 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

