Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.03. 7,179,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,625. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.