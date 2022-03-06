State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.00.

COO stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.19. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

